Some notable visitors for the Virginia Tech game...Commits:Other 2025 Targets:- Former Vandy LB commit, who then flipped to Miss. State late in the summer. Seems like he's still listening to the CommodoresOther notable prospects in the 2025 class...- Has over 21 offers on his resume. Rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns while also catching 31 passes for 284 yards and two scores during his Jr. season. Quincy Butts , LB, Columbus (Miss.)Bo Bailey, ATH, PJP II (Tenn.) Jayden Guy , WR, Blackman (Tenn.) - Has a handful of G5 offersHenry Crosby, LS, Evangelical Christian (Tenn.) - one of the best long snappers in the countryRoman Jones, OL, Ravenwood (Tenn.)Ja'Braylon Ellis, WR/DB, Springfield (Tenn.)Isaac Bonds, WR/DB, CentennialAndrew Cross-Adams, WR/DB, Antioch