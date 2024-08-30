Sean_Williams
Some notable visitors for the Virginia Tech game...
Commits:
Other 2025 Targets:
Other notable prospects in the 2025 class...
Quincy Butts, LB, Columbus (Miss.)
Bo Bailey, ATH, PJP II (Tenn.)
Jayden Guy, WR, Blackman (Tenn.) - Has a handful of G5 offers
Henry Crosby, LS, Evangelical Christian (Tenn.) - one of the best long snappers in the country
Roman Jones, OL, Ravenwood (Tenn.)
Ja'Braylon Ellis, WR/DB, Springfield (Tenn.)
Isaac Bonds, WR/DB, Centennial
Andrew Cross-Adams, WR/DB, Antioch
