Sean_Williams
Admiral
Staff
-
Oct 14, 2013
-
- 13,040
-
- 54,144
-
- 113
Here are the expected visitors...
COMMITS:
Whit Muschamp, QB
Callahan Blair, DE
TARGETS:
Tristen Brown, WR - Took an official with Utah last weekend. Washington State and Northwestern are his only other notable P5 offers recently. Had 35 catches for 988 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 28 yards per catch. Tallied 1,414 all-purpose yards.
Dorian Williams, WR - Rescheduled from the first weekend to this weekend. He's coming off an official to Colorado State this past weekend. Kentucky has also emerged as a contender as well and are scheduled to have Williams on campus after his Vandy official this weekend.
Witt Edwards, TE - Coming off his first summer official to Iowa State last weekend. Has an official scheduled with Houston on June 23rd.
Cameron Keys, DB - Coming off a Kentucky official. Vandy this weekend and Missouri on June 23rd. That appears to be the top contenders, although he lists Miss. State in his Top 4.
Cam Dooley, ATH - Coming off a Kentucky official (broken record). Vanderbilt this weekend. This appears to be a two-team race for now.
Jaren Sensabaugh, CB - Local Ensworth product just camped and picked up an offer from Vanderbilt on Wednesday. He's also got an official with NC State, but I'd say the Commodores will likely get him.
