ADVERTISEMENT

FB Recruiting ***OFFICIAL VISIT PREVIEW - JUNE 16TH WEEKEND***

Sean_Williams

Sean_Williams

Admiral
Staff
Oct 14, 2013
13,040
54,144
113
Bowling Green, KY
vanderbilt.rivals.com
Here are the expected visitors...

COMMITS:

Whit Muschamp, QB
Callahan Blair, DE

TARGETS:

Tristen Brown, WR - Took an official with Utah last weekend. Washington State and Northwestern are his only other notable P5 offers recently. Had 35 catches for 988 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 28 yards per catch. Tallied 1,414 all-purpose yards.

Dorian Williams, WR - Rescheduled from the first weekend to this weekend. He's coming off an official to Colorado State this past weekend. Kentucky has also emerged as a contender as well and are scheduled to have Williams on campus after his Vandy official this weekend.

Witt Edwards, TE - Coming off his first summer official to Iowa State last weekend. Has an official scheduled with Houston on June 23rd.

Cameron Keys, DB - Coming off a Kentucky official. Vandy this weekend and Missouri on June 23rd. That appears to be the top contenders, although he lists Miss. State in his Top 4.

Cam Dooley, ATH - Coming off a Kentucky official (broken record). Vanderbilt this weekend. This appears to be a two-team race for now.

Jaren Sensabaugh, CB - Local Ensworth product just camped and picked up an offer from Vanderbilt on Wednesday. He's also got an official with NC State, but I'd say the Commodores will likely get him.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: tampadore, VUBalla247, partyatrobs and 6 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Sean_Williams

FB Recruiting ***OFFICIAL VISITORS - JUNE 7TH WEEKEND***

Replies
28
Views
2K
Commodore War Room
vandy34
V
Sean_Williams

FB Recruiting ***CAMERAN DICKSON COMMITS***

Replies
3
Views
352
Commodore War Room
Sean_Williams
Sean_Williams
Sean_Williams

FB Recruiting ***2025 WR SETS VANDERBILT OFFICIAL VISIT***

Replies
0
Views
320
Commodore War Room
Sean_Williams
Sean_Williams
Sean_Williams

FB Recruiting Official visitor this weekend

Replies
41
Views
2K
Commodore War Room
Sean_Williams
Sean_Williams
M

Football Football 2024 depth chart projection 1.0

Replies
25
Views
962
Commodore War Room
vuperior
V
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today