Some expected visitors for the Commodores below....
- Vanderbilt will have their two safety commits in town for officials this weekend. The question with both will be, can the Commodores keep either in the class? Lawrence has officials to West Virginia and Ole Miss already in the books and is scheduled to visit Virginia Tech the weekend of June 21st. Hinton has visited Vanderbilt multiple times this spring and summer, recently camping with the Commodores for one of their Elite Camps on campus. As we mentioned earlier this week, Michigan State will get an official from Hinton on June 21st. after he picked up an offer from the Spartans earlier this month at the Wayne State Mega Camp.
- Martin, Jr. and Norman are a couple of wide receivers expected in town. Norman has been a top target for the Commodores since last summer when he camped with the staff and picked up an offer. He has since returned to West End multiple times, but in the process has gained a lot of recruiting momentum throughout the spring. Norman kicked off his summer official visits last weekend with a trip to Cincinnati. He is also scheduled to take one to Texas A&M the weekend of June 21st. Georgia has also offered, but it doesn't appear an OV is set with the Bulldogs at this time.
Martin, Jr. picked up an offer from Vanderbilt back on May 23rd, the Commodores remain his only SEC offer. Michigan State is also set to get an official on June 21st. As a junior, he tallied 27 catches for 529 yards and nine touchdowns and has clocked a 10.8 in the 100m.
- Nelson has had his Vanderbilt official set for quite a while. He is coming off an official visit with Pitt and has one scheduled with North Carolina on June 21st.
- Sanders is being recruited as a cornerback with Jamaal Richardson leading the charge with the Texas native. "Coach Rich and I have a good relationship," Sanders noted of Richardson. "He is relatable and consistent. He is impressed with my length and speed." Sanders was productive on both sides of the ball, notching over 700 yards on offense and 280 return yards with scoring nine touchdowns on offense and picking off three passes on defense. He also plays basketball and does track. Sanders is coming off an official visit with Baylor.
