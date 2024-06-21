ADVERTISEMENT

FB Recruiting ***OFFICIAL VISIT WEEKEND - JUNE 21ST***

Sean_Williams

Very light weekend as QB commit Jack Elliott is the only expected visitor for the Commodores. So, he gets to eat all the steak.

As it stands, Vanderbilt currently has 10 commitments in this year's class and it seems they'll take a very measured approach moving forward as they'll likely aim for a class of around 15 commits, roughly.

Of the official visitors this summer, the Commodores are still in the mix for OL Byron Nelson, who will be at North Carolina this weekend and has a Top 3 of Pitt, Vandy, and the Tar Heels.

I think the Commodores will also take cornerback Jayden Sanders, who was in last weekend along with Nelson. He will be at TCU this weekend. He has also taken officials to Oklahoma State and Baylor as well.

Obviously, they are still fighting to keep a trio of commitments in the class. Things seem to be trending in the right direction for Carson Lawrence, but he still could visit Virginia Tech this weekend. Three-star defensive back pledge Vanzale Hinton is taking a trip to Michigan State this weekend while linebacker commit Austin Howard just visited Ole Miss and is expected at Miss. State this weekend.

As for how the rest of the class could shake out. Would expect Vanderbilt to continue evaluating remaining targets that have offers throughout the fall and obviously, expect to see some new targets pop up as well.
 
