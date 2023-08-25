ADVERTISEMENT

FB Recruiting ***VISITORS FOR HAWAI'I***

Sean_Williams

Sean_Williams

Admiral
Staff
Oct 14, 2013
12,944
53,811
113
Bowling Green, KY
vanderbilt.rivals.com
Vanderbilt expecting a very solid group of visitors on campus for their season opener against Hawai'i...

Carson Lawrence, 2025 DB, McCallie - Commit

TARGETS:

Jaylan Morgan, 2025 ATH, Rockvale - Rivals250 prospect
Jon Adair, 2025 OL, Lipscomb Academy - Father played at Vandy
Tamari Hill, 2025 RB, Brentwood Academy
Nate Sheppard, 2025 RB, Mandeville (La.) - Will Sheppard's younger brother
Daune Morris, 2025 ATH, Oakland - 4-star prospect
Ryan Ghea, 2025 TE, Milton (Ga.) - 4-star prospect, visited over the summer
Aaron Mattingly, 2025 TE, Green Hill - Has visited Vandy numerous times already
Tristan Norman, 2025 WR, Carver (Ala.) - Camped in June, visited again in July
Kail Ellis, 2026 OL, Cass (Ga.) - camped and offered in June
 
  • Like
Reactions: VANDYV, Joey Dwyer, Puniverse and 7 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Sean_Williams

FB Recruiting ***FIRST WAVE OF GAMEDAY VISITORS IMPRESSED WITH VANDY***

Replies
10
Views
510
Commodore War Room
sidedore
sidedore
Sean_Williams

FB Recruiting Saturday visitors

Replies
13
Views
1K
Commodore War Room
drew_toennies
drew_toennies
Sean_Williams

FB Recruiting Notes: All the buzz from weekend visitors and beyond

Replies
40
Views
3K
Commodore War Room
DoreFan6
D
Sean_Williams

FB Recruiting VISITORS FOR TENNESSEE

Replies
21
Views
1K
Commodore War Room
VUMatt23
VUMatt23
JustinAngel

FB Recruiting Upcoming Junior Day

Replies
43
Views
3K
Commodore War Room
JustinAngel
JustinAngel
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today