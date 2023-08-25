Sean_Williams
Vanderbilt expecting a very solid group of visitors on campus for their season opener against Hawai'i...
Carson Lawrence, 2025 DB, McCallie - Commit
TARGETS:
Jaylan Morgan, 2025 ATH, Rockvale - Rivals250 prospect
Jon Adair, 2025 OL, Lipscomb Academy - Father played at Vandy
Tamari Hill, 2025 RB, Brentwood Academy
Nate Sheppard, 2025 RB, Mandeville (La.) - Will Sheppard's younger brother
Daune Morris, 2025 ATH, Oakland - 4-star prospect
Ryan Ghea, 2025 TE, Milton (Ga.) - 4-star prospect, visited over the summer
Aaron Mattingly, 2025 TE, Green Hill - Has visited Vandy numerous times already
Tristan Norman, 2025 WR, Carver (Ala.) - Camped in June, visited again in July
Kail Ellis, 2026 OL, Cass (Ga.) - camped and offered in June
