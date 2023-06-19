Sean_Williams
Admiral
Staff
-
- Oct 14, 2013
-
- 13,045
-
- 54,150
-
- 113
Most of the following I'm posting is already on the OFFICIAL VISIT PREVIEW THREAD, but thought I would tie all the updates together into one post coming out of the weekend.
Let's get started.
For now, I've placed FutureCast predictions for three-star WR Dorian Williams and OL Harrison Moore coming out of this weekend's group of visitors. I was tipped off on Saturday that Williams was not going to make his intended trip to Kentucky because he committed to Vanderbilt during his visit and I was able to confirm that on my end. Would expect him to publicly announce his decision toward the end of the week. With Moore, well, he's already got that he's an OL at Vanderbilt on his Instagram profile, so it seems an announcement will come soon enough. Moore committing to Vandy is something I thought would happen going into the weekend considering he just picked up an offer at their Elite Camp on Wednesday and was staying in Nashville over the weekend for an unofficial visit. Also, his sister is a current Vanderbilt student, so it was an easy connect the dots situation. Regardless, a great pickup for the Commodores as Moore had intentions of taking an official visit with Stanford before the offer came down from Vandy.
I also put in a FutureCast for Joseph McVay after being told that his announcement to Vandy will likely come sometime this week. Vanderbilt has been the leader for McVay since he visited West End back in the spring, so this shouldn't come as a huge surprise as Arkansas never really was heavily involved in his recruiting process. Still, a great pickup for the Commodores as McVay was super-productive during his junior season, hauling in 69 catches for 1,573 yards and 22 touchdowns.
With that being said and if things go as planned, Vanderbilt will then have three wide receiver commitments as Williams and McVay would join Markeis Barrett in the class. We were told that the Commodores were definitely going to take three wide receivers in this year's class if they were the right guys. So, it seems they found the right guys.
Haven't got in touch with Jaren Sensabaugh, the local Ensworth (Tenn.) cornerback who picked up an offer from Vanderbilt at Wednesday's Elite Camp and then scheduled an official with the Commodores this weekend. Obviously, Vanderbilt is in contention here but it seems NC State is also a legit contender as well. Sensabaugh also camped with the Wolfpack recently and picked up an offer and is scheduled to take an official with them this upcoming weekend. Sensabaugh's father, Gerald, is from East Tennessee and played his college ball at East Tennessee State and North Carolina while playing seven years in the NFL with the Jaguars and Cowboys. Gerald has a connection with NC State as their director of scouting, Jatavis Sanders, played quarterback at ETSU with the elder Sensabaugh. With that info, it wouldn't be surprising to see Jaren still take that trip to NC State this weekend and it be a two-team race between the Wolfpack and Commodores. We'll keep you posted. Sensabaugh recently clocked 4.61 seconds in the 40-yard dash Saturday at the Wolfpack’s camp. He also had a 31.6-inch vertical jump.
Was able to touch base with Cam Dooley, who had this to about his Vanderbilt visit - "They made sure I knew how much they wanted me to be at part of the team. They also told me about the change in culture at Vandy and the plans they had for me and other recruits in my class." Dooley is coming off an official visit to Kentucky previously and has an official set with Missouri for this weekend, so it's a three-team SEC race for him. Every team involved is recruiting him at safety.
CB target Cameron Keys appears to have the same three-team race as Dooley going on in his recruiting process. Keys was at Vanderbilt this past weekend. Has visited Kentucky previously and is set to visit Missouri this upcoming weekend. He recently released a Top 4 that also included Mississippi State
Speaking of Missouri, RB target Johann Cardenas told me he will be taking an official visit with the Tigers this upcoming weekend. The three-star visited Vanderbilt the weekend of June 9th. He was suppose to visit Kentucky this past weekend, but that trip got cancelled. So, it's looking like a Vandy/Missouri battle for the highly-talented tailback that was previously committed to Texas Tech.
Nothing new on Witt Edwards, the three-star talent was at Vanderbilt over the weekend and the Commodores see him as a prospect that can play either tight end or defensive end at the next level with his 6-foot-6, 210-pound frame. Edwards has taken a previous official with Iowa State and is slated to head to Houston this upcoming weekend.
Let's get started.
For now, I've placed FutureCast predictions for three-star WR Dorian Williams and OL Harrison Moore coming out of this weekend's group of visitors. I was tipped off on Saturday that Williams was not going to make his intended trip to Kentucky because he committed to Vanderbilt during his visit and I was able to confirm that on my end. Would expect him to publicly announce his decision toward the end of the week. With Moore, well, he's already got that he's an OL at Vanderbilt on his Instagram profile, so it seems an announcement will come soon enough. Moore committing to Vandy is something I thought would happen going into the weekend considering he just picked up an offer at their Elite Camp on Wednesday and was staying in Nashville over the weekend for an unofficial visit. Also, his sister is a current Vanderbilt student, so it was an easy connect the dots situation. Regardless, a great pickup for the Commodores as Moore had intentions of taking an official visit with Stanford before the offer came down from Vandy.
I also put in a FutureCast for Joseph McVay after being told that his announcement to Vandy will likely come sometime this week. Vanderbilt has been the leader for McVay since he visited West End back in the spring, so this shouldn't come as a huge surprise as Arkansas never really was heavily involved in his recruiting process. Still, a great pickup for the Commodores as McVay was super-productive during his junior season, hauling in 69 catches for 1,573 yards and 22 touchdowns.
With that being said and if things go as planned, Vanderbilt will then have three wide receiver commitments as Williams and McVay would join Markeis Barrett in the class. We were told that the Commodores were definitely going to take three wide receivers in this year's class if they were the right guys. So, it seems they found the right guys.
Haven't got in touch with Jaren Sensabaugh, the local Ensworth (Tenn.) cornerback who picked up an offer from Vanderbilt at Wednesday's Elite Camp and then scheduled an official with the Commodores this weekend. Obviously, Vanderbilt is in contention here but it seems NC State is also a legit contender as well. Sensabaugh also camped with the Wolfpack recently and picked up an offer and is scheduled to take an official with them this upcoming weekend. Sensabaugh's father, Gerald, is from East Tennessee and played his college ball at East Tennessee State and North Carolina while playing seven years in the NFL with the Jaguars and Cowboys. Gerald has a connection with NC State as their director of scouting, Jatavis Sanders, played quarterback at ETSU with the elder Sensabaugh. With that info, it wouldn't be surprising to see Jaren still take that trip to NC State this weekend and it be a two-team race between the Wolfpack and Commodores. We'll keep you posted. Sensabaugh recently clocked 4.61 seconds in the 40-yard dash Saturday at the Wolfpack’s camp. He also had a 31.6-inch vertical jump.
Was able to touch base with Cam Dooley, who had this to about his Vanderbilt visit - "They made sure I knew how much they wanted me to be at part of the team. They also told me about the change in culture at Vandy and the plans they had for me and other recruits in my class." Dooley is coming off an official visit to Kentucky previously and has an official set with Missouri for this weekend, so it's a three-team SEC race for him. Every team involved is recruiting him at safety.
CB target Cameron Keys appears to have the same three-team race as Dooley going on in his recruiting process. Keys was at Vanderbilt this past weekend. Has visited Kentucky previously and is set to visit Missouri this upcoming weekend. He recently released a Top 4 that also included Mississippi State
Speaking of Missouri, RB target Johann Cardenas told me he will be taking an official visit with the Tigers this upcoming weekend. The three-star visited Vanderbilt the weekend of June 9th. He was suppose to visit Kentucky this past weekend, but that trip got cancelled. So, it's looking like a Vandy/Missouri battle for the highly-talented tailback that was previously committed to Texas Tech.
Nothing new on Witt Edwards, the three-star talent was at Vanderbilt over the weekend and the Commodores see him as a prospect that can play either tight end or defensive end at the next level with his 6-foot-6, 210-pound frame. Edwards has taken a previous official with Iowa State and is slated to head to Houston this upcoming weekend.