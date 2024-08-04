ADVERTISEMENT

Football Thoughts coming out of Sunday's practice

This is the first one I've been able to see due to family responsibilities and so I won't try to overshoot the mark. But anyway, some thoughts:

- Scrimmage situations took place on the far end of the field. The entire team stood between us and the scrimmage, making observations extremely difficult to make (and that's with me watching through binoculars). This is new, in the past, we had a pretty clear line of sight.
- Passing game accuracy has been a concern coming into today and I share some of those concerns.
- That said, I like the design of the offense, I think it works around some of their limitations as best as possible.
- Junior Sherrill, Brycen Coleman and Tristen Brown each made a nice play today in what little I could see. I don't think this is an incredibly gifted WR room so my guess is there will be opportunity for a freshman to play.
- I know Billy had mentioned that RB Sedrick Alexander had been limited last week but from what I saw today, he was out there taking reps and looked like a full-go.
- New Mexico State transfer RB Makhilan Young wasn't out there still. As it was put to me, "he's not here right now" with a mention that school starts in two weeks. I guess we'll wait and see what that means.
- De'Rickey Wright is still at safety. Seems as if he is behind Dontae Carter.
- One of the battles of camp I'll be watching is linebacker, where Bryan Longwell and Prince Kollie are battling for a starting spot, probably in that order.
- There seems to be a feeling they're pleased with the three transfer linemen they got in LT Chase Mitchell (Liberty), C Steven Losoya (Mississippi State) and G Steven Hubbard (UTEP) and my guess is they'll all start.
- I'm not sure what they're doing with OL Grayson Morgan this year. He was doing light drills on the side rather than going through full reps. I'm guessing the transfer additions, plus the move of Gunnar Hansen from LT to LG, block his starting opportunity.
- Other guys doing bike/light work on the side, rather than fully participating in practice: WR Witt Edwards, WR Boski Barrett, Razor Miles Capers and DL Christian James.

I'll have some deeper observations as I attend more practices, which will be happening as soon as our kids get in school Wednesday.
 
