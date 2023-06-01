Sources say: Recapping Vanderbilt and Tyrin Lawrence's hectic recruitment

Vanderbilt loses to UAB which ends its season.Lawrence puts his name in the NBA draft but retains his college eligibility.Disaster strikes. Lawrence becomes the seventh Vanderbilt player to enter the transfer portal. A source told Vandysports.com that NIL was a factor in Lawrence's decision.Rumors swirl that Lawrence will likely head back home to Georgia or to nearby Auburn.Sources told Vandysports.com that Vanderbilt was making a late push to land Lawrence and that it had made a sizeable NIL offer.Source tells Vandysports.com that Lawrence's interest in Georgia and Auburn may be slightly overstated. Start to get a sense here that Vanderbilt has a real chance to get Lawrence back.Niagara transfer Noah Thomasson commits to Georgia, filling its last scholarship. A scholarship opens a few days later with the departure of Jasuan Holt but it is quickly filled by RJ Sunahara.Looks like Georgia is out of the picture.*News also broke on the ninth that Lawrence didn't initially receive an NBA Combine invitation.Auburn still considered public favorite.Trilly Donovan reports a potential Memphis visit being in the works.Lawrence goes to Chicago for the G-League Elite Camp. Jerry Stackhouse, Andy Fox, Adell Harris, Brandon Wells, Anthony Wilkins and James Strong flew to Chicago to meet Lawrence. A source told Vandysports.com that Stackhouse and staff also flew Lawrence's mom to Chicago to surprise him.Lawrence plays in the first G League elite camp scrimmage and posts 11 points while shooting 4-for-5 from the field and 3-for-4 from the free throw line. Was also featured as the primary ballhandler at the camp, Lawrence posted two assists and two turnovers.A scoreless second scrimmage at G League camp all but seals Lawrence's chances at an NBA combine invites.NBA Combine invites are released and Lawrence doesn't receive one.Smoke begins to surround Texas Tech, its involvement in the Lawrence sweepstakes and its NIL capabilities. From here it looks as if Vanderbilt's biggest competition may be the Red Raiders because of available playing time and potential NIL competition.A source tells Vandysports.com that there is a "cautious optimism" surrounding Vanderbilt's chances at retaining Lawrence.Rumblings indicate that Auburn set a timetable for Lawrence to commit by. Lawrence held off on making a decision, effectively taking Auburn out of the running.Auburn takes a commitment from Chad Baker-Mazara. Effectively taking it out of the running.Rumors of a potential return being imminent start to surface.More and more talk of Lawrence's decision starts to come in, believe Lawrence was spotted in Nashville during/after this period. Feels all but imminent at this point. A matter of when not if.A source told Vandysports.com that Kentucky was making a late push in Lawrence's recruitment but failed to get him on campus. There was some rumored interest early in the process that ultimately never amounted to much.Rumors of a Saturday announcement stalled out after a day of radio silence.Lawrence tells Jon Rothstien that he will pull his name from the NBA draft and will return to school, no announcement on which school yet, though.Sources confirmed to Vandysports.com that the recruitment was still heading towards an end and that Vanderbilt would receive a commitment in the next day or two.Lawrence announces his commitment to return to Vanderbilt.The anchor impact fund officially announces the signing of Lawrence.