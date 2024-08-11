We tried to keep stats at the scrimmage between the three of us. The degree of probability that we got all these right is exceptionally low but I have decent confidence that we are close.



I'll start with rushing, and then I'll do passing and receiving, and then defensive stats. I'm tabulating these right now so I'll post them in different posts as I do them.



Anyway... rushing stats:



Gillespie: 9 - 48

Newberry: 8 - 31

Cardenas: 8 - 29

Nate Johnson: 8 - 29

Moni Jones: 9 - 18

Lassiter: 1 - 14

St. Hilaire: 2 - 10

Alexander: 3 - 7 (NOTE: had a pretty spectacular TD run wiped out by a downfield hold by a wide receiver)

Hoskins: 1 - 6

Pavia: 3 - 6

Sherrill: 3 - 6

Wells: 1 - 4

Balis: 1 - 3

Dickey: 2 - 1

Berlowitz: 2 - minus-10