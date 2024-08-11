ADVERTISEMENT

Football Scrimmage stats thread

Chris Lee

Chris Lee

Publisher
Staff
Apr 27, 2004
49,177
121,416
113
We tried to keep stats at the scrimmage between the three of us. The degree of probability that we got all these right is exceptionally low but I have decent confidence that we are close.

I'll start with rushing, and then I'll do passing and receiving, and then defensive stats. I'm tabulating these right now so I'll post them in different posts as I do them.

Anyway... rushing stats:

Gillespie: 9 - 48
Newberry: 8 - 31
Cardenas: 8 - 29
Nate Johnson: 8 - 29
Moni Jones: 9 - 18
Lassiter: 1 - 14
St. Hilaire: 2 - 10
Alexander: 3 - 7 (NOTE: had a pretty spectacular TD run wiped out by a downfield hold by a wide receiver)
Hoskins: 1 - 6
Pavia: 3 - 6
Sherrill: 3 - 6
Wells: 1 - 4
Balis: 1 - 3
Dickey: 2 - 1
Berlowitz: 2 - minus-10
 
