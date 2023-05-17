ADVERTISEMENT

FB Recruiting ***RIVALS250 DE Xadavien Sims talks Vanderbilt***

Durant (Okla.) 2024 defensive tackle Xadavien Sims, a four-star recruiting target and the top player in the state of Oklahoma, is about ready to reveal who he will be playing for next season, including Vanderbilt in his list of Top 5 schools.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound recruit and 74th nationally ranked player by Rivals.com sat down with VandySportsDotCom to details how serious of an option the Commodores are for him.

- On his interest in Vanderbilt

"I've been talking to them long before they offered me. They have been on my radar for a while," Sims said. "They weren't really a top school for me until I got on campus and saw it for myself. Once I saw it, I immediately wanted an OV to get back."

- His thoughts on the Commodores' coaching staff

"I've talked to coach Lawson for the longest time," Sims said. "Him and my trainer have a really good connection but Coach Haye and Coach Black are some of my favorite coaches I've gotten to meet and connect with. Vandy stands out the most to me because they play freshman early and proved it. Coach Haye is so real and I can tell him and Coach Black are really pure."


 
