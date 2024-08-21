- Grayson Morgan, Christian James, Moni Jones, and Jeremiah Dillon were off to the side. That's something we can't gloss over. At this point last season, this team was dealing with too many soft-tissue injuries heading into week zero. This team is fairly healthy right now.



- Today was a big situational-type day with game week next week. Both sides of the ball came with some new pre-snap looks to confuse the other side. I think pre-snap eye candy will be a common theme on both sides of the ball this season. I'd say the offense won the day, which is a good sign.



- Nate Johnson had one of his better days, but was still inaccurate on the whole.



- Cole Spence has been catching a lot of balls. As y'all already know, he will be a frequent target this season. Pavia specifically loves throwing to him.



- Blaze Berlowitz made some good throws today, but I still think Dickey is the No. 3. Dickey has looked like the best QB on the team at times. He’s decisive with the football.



- Diego Pavia looked pretty sharp today. I'd say he had one of his better days. He was pretty accurate. He looked to have better chemistry with the receivers.



- Richie Hoskins caught a nice deep-ish ball down the sideline from Pavia. He was involved today. Loic Fouonji jumped up and some catches today as well.



- As I mentioned, the defense got even more creative with some different pre-snap looks today to try to confuse the offense. I thought Pavia handled them well. I am intrigued to see how much going up against Vandy's defense throughout fall camp will help Pavia in game action.



- Trudell Berry stood out today, he continues to improve.



- Tomorrow is Clark Lea's final availability before Tuesday of game week. Let me know if there's any questions.