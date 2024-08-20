OFFENSE: (Joey)

- Diego Pavia continues to take ownership in the quarterback room. He's leading the room in a lot of ways.



- I still think Nate Johnson is the two but I have a hard time throwing out what Drew Dickey did Saturday. I think that's definitely the top three now.



- I didn't see Sedrick Alexander on the field, I believe that's got to do with class. Moni Jones was off to the side. Chase Gillespie is a guy that I wouldn't count out as the two or three, they seem to be optimistic there. I'm starting to see Gillespie more here.



- The big story at receiver today is Dariyan Wiley's return. He's not going to be a world-beater and I didn't see him separating himself today but he'll certainly be a story to watch the rest of the way. They need a third guy and they may need more than that. He's a little smaller than I originally thought. Nothing super new in that room otherwise. Quincy Skinner made a play and so did Junior Sherrill. Jeremiah Dillon is still off to the side.



- Kam Johnson is starting to get more involved. Think he's still the three. Cole Spence did some Cole Spence things again today. Still no sign of Tyler Fortenberry. Wonder if we hear something there soon.



-The offensive line is still the place I'm most interested the rest of the way. Interested to see how that ends up. I think they're higher on Kevo Wesley than most are, I wonder about how much we see Steven Hubbard. That could be the group that we're not sure about who they trot out the morning of August 31.



DEFENSE: (Billy)

- I don't have a ton from today. They mixed and matched a lot at certain spots to build reps. They'll be rotating a lot anyway at several positions, due to necessity/potential injuries. Our view was particularly shielded from any of the live-action today, so it was tough to come away with many takeaways.



- Jeffrey Ugo had an interception in 1-on-1s. He's been solid throughout camp and is a great backup option behind Fontenette at STAR.



- Khordae Sydnor continues to impress, it’ll be interesting to see how he stacks up with DiCosmo on the depth chart for week 1.



- I thought the cornerbacks looked pretty solid today, a pleasant surprise. Jaylin Lackey made a nice play on Skinner in the end zone. Kolbey Taylor also made a nice deflection on Cole Spence in the end zone. That's where I think Taylor will shine, being physical with bigger weapons that teams like to target in the red zone. Tyson Russell also made a PBU on Founji that caught my eye.



- Bryan Longwell's speed and pursuit continue to impress. He and Langston both are almost always in the right spot and playing with even more physicality this season.



We'll have more after the pressers.