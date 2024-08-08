Practice report #7 (08/08, fully padded)

Kind of a quiet day, I'd lean defense won but wasn't a ton of action or a huge difference in my eyes.



Offense:

-Didn't love what I saw from the quarterbacks. Diego Pavia made a nice TD throw to Brycen Coleman and Drew Dickey was a bigger running threat today than he had been previously but just not a ton of great throws today or offenses moving. Johnson missed a few throws that I thought he made on other days. Berlowitz seems to be the fourth out of the four QBs if I had to guess. I still think the competition is up in the air, they're better evaluators than I am but I'm not sure I've seen a huge difference between any of the QBs. Pavia was fine early but still worried about his deep ball.



-Sedrick Alexander seems to be getting more involved after missing some time early. He made the play of the day hurdling Taco Wright for a touchdown. Not a whole lot from anyone else, I'd probably put Gillespie as the third back currently. Surprising guy who made some plays was Dominic Rezac, who had three catches out of the backfield in a row at one point. Their backs will probably have to be good receiving backs to really get their fingerprints on the game fully. I also think they're gonna want more blocking out of them than the previous staff did, just in a different way.



-Quincy Skinner made a play, otherwise super quiet day out of the receivers.



-Eli Stowers made an exceptional catch and a few other plays, too. Good day for him. Cole Spence continues to be Vanderbilt's best offensive player. Tight ends will continue to be a focal point and may be the key for the offense. Kameran Johnson had a really good period or two, have always been high on him. Brycen Coleman made a TD catch today, otherwise not much from the freshmen.



-The positive in my mind for the offense was that it felt like they were starting to open more running lanes than they had previously. Still not super explosive or anything but there was some semblance of a productive running game.



-Dariyan Wiley was doing work on the side again, as were Boski Barrett, Witt Edwards and Gabe Fisher.



-Misael Sandoval has a chance to be really, really good. Could see him starting. He won some reps definitively. Has the size, the strength and is mobile. Gunnar Hansen also had some really good reps, as did Chase Mitchell.



Offensive Standouts:

TE Eli Stowers

OT Misael Sandoval

RB Sedrick Alexander



Defense:



-Best news of the day for Vanderbilt was that CJ Taylor and Dontae Carter returned to the live periods. Christian James, Alvin Williamson and Miles Capers were doing some work off to the side.



-Khordae Sydnor will be good, not sure how good. He makes his presence felt from time to time. Like Jailen Ruth. Ted Gregorie is making more plays over the last day or two than he had been previously. Wondering where Zailyn Wood and Darren Agu fit into all of this.



-I was mostly focused on the offense but I did notice some good pass rush from time to time.



-Randon Fontenette may be my defensive MVP throughout camp. Not even five minutes into it he intercepted Nate Johnson and stared someone down after.



-Saw an example of Clark Lea teaching today as he worked individually on the side with De'Rickey Wright and Marlen Sewell. Both seemed receptive to what he was teaching. Pulled them aside during a non-intensive period.



Defensive Standouts:

STAR Randon Fontenette

DL Khordae Sydnor

EDGE Jailen Ruth



Special Teams:



-They're high on Jesse Mirco and how he does some subtle things differently than most American punters.



-Haven't been watching super closely but I like Brock Taylor's leg strength a lot. Julian Ashby has been good.



-I wonder if they put some feature guys on special teams to try to get a little edge.