-Defense won the day today in my estimation, especially later in the day. Lots of PBUs and incompletions. Hard to gauge the running game right now without pads or Sedrick Alexander.



Offense:

-Thought the QB to receiver chemistry was a little bit better. I still have some questions as to how much they can really air it out. Feel like I've mostly seen short to intermediate out of Pavia and Johnson.



-Didn't think the ball security was at the level they'd have hoped for today. It was better the first two days from what I saw.



-Johnson I think is the most talented guy they have at QB if all is going right, all gonna depend on the downfield throwing ability for him and the level he can run the offense at. We know Pavia can run it well. Dickey and Berlowitz didn't stand out today, thought the two other guys took care of the ball better. Dickey is a little faster than I'd originally thought.



-Run game was hard to judge, Sedrick Alexander was off to the side doing work rather than being live. Looks like he's fine but wasn't in the mix the last two days. Moni Jones looks the part but hasn't stood out.



-Brycen Coleman made the play of the day in the end zone. He's really gifted and has flashed, just needs to do some work on his body and sure some things up.



-Cole Spence quietly has a good day each day from the looks of it. Standout again. Stowers made a few plays but wasn't incredibly impressive.



-Hard to tell on line today without pads, too. They're significantly better than they were in the spring there but still struggle from time to time.



-Receivers were really quiet from what I saw. Sherrill made a few plays, and maybe I missed some others, but I never saw a receiver emerge today.



Offensive standouts:

TE Cole Spence

WR Brycen Coleman



Defense:



-They were disruptive and had a good day.



-Secondary really made some plays, active hands all over the place. There were some great catches by Spence and Coleman that the defense couldn't have done much about.



-Kolbey Taylor was good, he can hit more than I thought he could. His length helps him close gaps too. Russell has improved a good bit from last season, he's active.



-Jaylin Lackey is drawing rave reviews. Didn't see much of him today but he looks to belong.



-Still not a great deal of pressure from what I saw, maybe I'm not giving that enough credit.



-Steven Sannienola was really impressive today, around the ball a lot. Longwell was around it, too.



-Would still expect a lot of De'Rickey Wright's reps to come at safety.



Defensive standouts:

S Steven Sannienola

CB Kolbey Taylor

CB Tyson Russell