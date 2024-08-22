Practice report #16 (Final one of fall camp)

Offense:



-Coming out of fall camp I'd be STUNNED if Diego Pavia wasn't the starter.



-The backup spot is where it's more interesting to me. I went into camp thinking that Pavia and Nate Johnson were closer but I honestly think Drew Dickey and Johnson is closer. I think it's a lot closer than we've been led to believe and that Dickey has a real shot at that role. He's made a real late push. Even if that ends up being the case, I still think they probably design some packages for Johnson.



-Looks like Jeremy St Hilare and Whit Muschamp are running scout as Kyron Drones.



-Sedrick Alexander had a good camp, although not much production or reps. Seems like Chase Gillespie didn't get a ton of reps either but was really good in the scrimmages. Think you'll see those two plus AJ Newberry and Moni Jones. Best case for them is Newberry works his way in as the two, in my opinion.



-Still not sure who the third receiver is. I was higher on the camp Quincy Skinner had than most were, although he didn't blow me away. I'm close to saying Junior Sherrill is the best they have at that position. If I had to guess Loic Fouonji will be their most productive transfer there. Think they'll need the freshmen, too. Joseph McVay may play the most, although Tristen Brown may be able to be used in more packages.



-Tight end will be their strongest offensive position if all goes right.



-They're close on the offensive line from what Clark Lea said a few days ago. I think I'd probably project Kevo Wesley and Delfin Xavier Castillo as factors there more than we thought at the beginning of camp. Misael Sandoval and Steven Hubbard I'd think will play but maybe not as much as we'd thought. Sandoval I think has upside like few guys they have.



-Off to the side today was Cole Spence, I don't believe it to be serious. Jeremiah Dillon spent most of camp off to the side, as did Grayson Morgan.



Defense:



-The defensive line will have a lot of bodies to rotate, still have not seen enough to believe they have a true difference maker. Maybe their closest is Khordae Sydnor or Zaylin Wood. I'm curious as to what happens with Darren Agu. He had a really quiet camp, could be better in games than he was in practice if he's healthy.



-Miles Capers I would think will start and they'll need a big year from.



-Linebackers look good, I think if I had to guess Bryan Longwell has beat out Prince Kollie for now. He'll probably start alongside Langston Patterson.



-Have my questions about the corners. Kolbey Taylor looks like their best one, Martel Hight started to come on late. Those would be the starters, I'd think. Tyson Russell had a better camp than I thought he would.



-Interested to see how good safeties can be. They've got a ton of talent there. Think CJ Taylor will be more aggressive this year, wonder about Dontae Carter. Didn't see a ton from Carter in camp. I do leave encouraged about their depth there, Jalen Gilbert had two interceptions today.