Practice report #13

OFFENSE:



- Nothing new on the quarterback front for me. Think Diego Pavia is the guy unless proven otherwise. He and Cole Spence have developed a rapport which I think is gonna be important moving forward. I still worry about their ability to hit deep balls consistently with him at the helm. He does seem to have command and make fine reads, he threw a pick today that was mostly about the throw rather than the read.



- Nate Johnson was inconsistent I thought, didn’t have a standout play that was bad but seemed to miss a read or two. He did make some really, really nice throws downfield.



- Not sure that Drew Dickey or Blaze Berlowitz has been decidedly better. Think the third quarterback distinction will be important and I’m not sure they’ll name one. It’s just a matter of what they want. Berlowitz is the high-variance guy who makes some head-scratchers while Dickey is more of the game manager. Dickey hasn’t been spotless with ball security, though.



- Didn’t see a ton from the tight ends. We know what they’ve got there, though. Cole Spence still made a few plays. Eli Stowers could line up at receiver at times.



- Saw some high-quality reps out of Quincy Skinner and Junior Sherrill. Think Sherrill may be their most productive guy in that room. Looks like he has developed more of a complete game than he previously had. I’m interested to see if any of their freshmen can get on the field. Boski Barrett has returned to practice and caught a deep ball. Like him, wonder if he’s too far behind on the offense. Joseph McVay and Tristen Brown could both play but Brown has been a bit quieter than he was early and McVay isn’t always going against first-teamers.



- Hard to tell with the offensive line today since they weren’t in pads. I think they’ll be better-ish and that they’re using their personnel in a way that could be helpful. Gotta be different and they’ll be different on the offensive line.



DEFENSE:



- Linus Zunk had a deflection at the line of scrimmage that stood out. He continues to stand out while dropping back in coverage as well.



- Randon Fontenette was all over the place. He is going to play a lot this season and is a guy that must stay healthy.



- Jaylin Lackey keeps making plays. At this point, I think he'll play more than Taco Wright and maybe even Tyson Russell.



- Jeffrey Ugo had an interception. He represents great depth behind Fontenette at STAR. Also, behind Ugo, Maurice Hampton has shown signs of improvement.



- Zaylin Wood continues to work at EDGE. I'm interested to see if he settles into the interior or edge position. He's one of their better pass rushers, so it may be a situational-type thing with him, especially if one of the other edge players goes down with an injury.



- Will Faris missed what looked to be a 35-yard field goal. We've hinted at this, but I think Brock Taylor has the job locked up.



Off to the side:

- Richie Hoskins

- Jeremiah Dillon

- Boubacar Diakite