FB Recruiting ****OV FEEDBACK - JUNE 9TH WEEKEND***

Sean_Williams

Sean_Williams

- On what stood out during his OV with Vandy:

"It was great. Never felt more like home. It's definitely a place I can call home. All the coaches are great, easy to talk to, even Coach (Clark) Lea. It was a great experience."

- On his relationship with the coaches:

"I talk the most with Coach (Alex) Bailey the most. On my film, he told me after-the-catch was great I have everything to be a great wideout. I just need the simple stuff, like knowing when to use a move and things like that."

- On his conversations with Coach Lea:

"It was great overall. He was just telling me to be true to what I believe in and go with my gut on wherever I go, even if it's not Vandy because only you know where you wanna go no matter what they tell you."

- On his player host:

"It was great. I was hanging out with Sedrick (Alexander), the running back from Austin. He was cool. Never had to worry about anything. He always brought the energy no where where we were at."

Howard has an official visit with Duke set for next weekend and said it's a two-team race between Vandy and Duke. Decision will likely be made after that trip.

 
