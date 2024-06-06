VandySports - New OL target Matthew Parker sets official with Vanderbilt New OL target Matthew Parker has an official visit locked in with the Commodores.

Some guys expected in town this weekend for the Commodores. Could be more, we'll see.- Daniels has 17 total offers from the likes of South Florida, Wake Forest, and numerous G5 programs. Listed as a safety, but also plays cornerback which is where Vanderbilt seems to be recruiting him.- Parker visited Vanderbilt in the spring and quickly set up an official with the Commodores after receiving an offer. He has other notable offers from Duke, Florida State, Houston, Memphis, and others.Stuff on Parker and his interest in Vanderbilt below...- Moore is coming off an official with West Virginia. Vanderbilt will get their shot to make an impression on the in-state DL. Tennessee recently offered and he will take an official with the Vols the weekend of June 21st. Naturally, they have a lot of buzz.Stuff on Moore and his interest in the Commodores from the spring below....- Howard has been committed to Vanderbilt since April 5th and has been on campus plenty of times throughout his recruitment. He currently has no other officials scheduled despite the fact that he's participated in some Mega Camps and picked up new offers from Minnesota, Liberty, UNLV, and Memphis. Tennessee also offered Howard shortly after he committed to Vanderbilt, so that may be something to watch as well. For now, it's all Vandy for Howard