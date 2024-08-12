Lighter day today, we both thought defense won.



Offense (Joey):



-Didn't see anything that'd make me think anything contrary to what I said about Diego Pavia being the leader for the starting job, he was fine today but what really stood out to me was the way he commanded the huddle. He's really leading and taking ownership. Seems like he's more of a leader than the other QBs. Johnson didn't have a great day, missed some he needs to be making. Dickey threw a pick as did Berlowitz. I'm still not sure my read on Dickey vs Berlowitz, Berlowitz flashes a lot but Dickey may be more steady.



-Sedrick Alexander continues to make flash plays. He's gonna be improved I'd think. Didn't see much out of the other guys. I don't hate the thought of Moni Jones being the second guy in carries rather than Newberry. I will say that I think the ceiling is higher with Newberry. If all goes right he's the two.



-Junior Sherrill stood out among receivers but wasn't excellent, I'd say pretty good. He's gonna be used in a lot of different ways. Probably won't be deep ball reliant like he was a little last year. Quiet day for Quincy Skinner. Loic Fouonji was targeted a bunch but didn't make a ton of plays. Think his route running may need some work, Micah Bell's does too. If I had to pinpoint a freshman receiver to play I'd say Tristen Brown but Joseph McVay may not be far behind.



-Cole Spence is good every day and will be a factor. If he's not their leading receiver I think it'll be because of attention. That could open it up for Eli Stowers, who seems to be getting a better feel as he goes. He's gonna be more of a receiver than a true TE I would think. Think Kameran Johnson is the three and Tyler Fortenberry is the the four.



-Wanted to watch more line play than I did today but they seem to be starting to narrow down what they've got.



DEFENSE (Billy):

- Bryce Cowan caused an interception that Kolbey Taylor caught



-Jovan Haye said that Zaylin Wood can play the inside and outside and that Khordae Sydnor is emerging as a vocal leader as is Aeneas DiCosmo, Darren Agu's focus is getting healthier



- Tyson Russell had a good looking PBU



- Bradley Mann carried his good play over and had a nice deflection at the line of scrimmage



- Martel Hight had an impressive interception, which was one of the first flashes I’ve seen from him in a while



- Jaylin Lackey impressed again today



- The more I see of the defensive line, the more I think they will be more of a factor than they were last season



- Taco Wright struggled in coverage



Another big story was the guys who weren't live and did work on the side.



Those included:

Gunnar Hansen

Devin Lee

Boubacar Diakite

Jeremiah Dillon

Boski Barrett

Alvin Williamson

Grayson Morgan

Christian James

Dariyan Wiley

Josh Raymond

Witt Edwards