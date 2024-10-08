ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball practice thoughts

Got let into practice today for about 30 minutes. Not many live periods but still learned some things. Thanks to Vanderbilt for letting us in.

-The pace of practice is faster than most places I've been. They want to run and are practicing how they want to play. They're always running and moving and cutting. Everyone on the floor can run, pass, dribble and shoot.
-The releases on the shots are much, much quicker than last year.
-They aren't quite there with running their actions and understanding each other offensively from the looks of it. Looks like guys are thinking too much at times, so many of them are new to the scheme. They want to be just doing stuff instinctually eventually but I think it'll take time.
-Jaylen Carey looks like the most impressive player on the team, although most of that was against air. His shot looks pretty.
-They ran a lineup of Devin McGlockton at the four and JaQualon Roberts at the five. Wonder if that could be something that happens often so McGlockton isn't out of position.
-From the looks and sounds of it Roberts has really improved, not sure if they love trotting him out there.
-Jason Edwards isn't gonna move it as much as other guys but he can make tough shots, as expected. Looks like their most explosive scorer.
-Alex Hemenway is still off to the side, not super worried about it.
-MJ Collins, JaQualon Roberts and Jaylen Carey look like their three best athletes.
-They're not really working a whole lot of sets from what I understand. They mostly seem to just want to hammer in concepts.
 
Latest posts

