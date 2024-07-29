ADVERTISEMENT

Joey Dwyer

Joey Dwyer

Commodore
Gold Member
Oct 3, 2022
4,027
14,585
113
Four-star guard Derek Dixon will visit Vanderbilt on August 30th-1st.


Four-star forward Cam Ward cut his list to 10 and included Vanderbilt.


Super athlete guard Jaylon Dean-Vines cut his list to five and included Vanderbilt.


High three-star forward CJ Ingram cut his list to 10 and included Vanderbilt.



Top 110 guard Simon Walker will visit Vanderbilt on August 23rd officially.

vanderbilt.rivals.com

VandySports - Four-star guard Simon Walker reflects on "full circle moment," Vanderbilt

“Vanderbilt's always been a school that I've looked at,” Walked said. “Being in the South, it’s such a good school,
vanderbilt.rivals.com vanderbilt.rivals.com

I'd watch London Jemison and Omari Witherspoon as guys they could be factors for. Witherspoon cuts his list today.

2025 big man Jayden Leverett could be a guy who gets an offer soon.
 
Reactions: PhilipVU94, MlangVFL, Vandyproud and 9 others
