2024 ATH Gabriel Reliford, an intriguing recruiting target out of Evangel Christian (La.), stopped by West End for an official visit with Vanderbilt this past weekend.
The 6-foot-2, 235-pound athlete out of Shreveport, LA. sat down with VandySportsDotCom to detail his interest in the Commodores program after his recent visit.
Reliford said that he connected with all of Vanderbilt's coaches and had some great conversations. He added that what stood out about the Commodores' coaching staff was that they were about more than just the game of football.
Reliford said that he thinks Vanderbilt is a fan of his film and he's eager to return to West End for another visit soon.
The rising senior said that after his visit to Vanderbilt, he has visits scheduled with Ole Miss and SMU.
"I think Vanderbilt loves my film and I can't wait to get back on campus in the future. I also have Ole Miss and SMU planned in June at the moment."