Offense (Joey):

-Much better day for the offense than yesterday, Richie Hoskins confirmed that. They did better with the heat than they had previously and seemed to move the ball significantly better, particularly through the air.



-Wasn't a consensus but I thought Nate Johnson looked the best of the QBs today. Pavia or Dickey probably has the best processing ability of the four in my estimation, but I do think Johnson is the most talented. He really looks the part. Dickey seemed to struggle with accuracy but had the right ideas, Berlowitz made some nice throws but I thought he held on to it too long at times. Pavia was fine but not extraordinary, better than yesterday.



-Did think there were some miscommunications at times between quarterbacks and receivers, particularly early on in practice.



-Loic Fouonji seemed to make a lot of plays over the course of the day. He looks the part and can really high point some balls. Skinner was also good, seems like he's improved. Tristen Brown was one of my standouts on the day, really good showing while he was utilized a few different ways. Sherrill was ok but not impressive and I didn't see much from any of the other receivers.



-Witt Edwards made some catches but could use some weight, needs a good bit of weight if they want to move him to TE.



-Offensive line struggled a bit but was good enough for them to keep it moving through the air. They've got a lot of different combos they seem to be toying with.



-Think Misael Sandoval could play this year. He's really built out and seems to be mobile.



-Cole Spence had a good day, the best of the tight ends and maybe the best of any weapon. He's gonna be a go-to guy around the end zone. Quiet for Eli Stowers from what I saw.



Standouts from today:

- TE Cole Spence

- QB Nate Johnson

- WR- Loic Fouonji

- WR Tristen Brown



Defense (Billy):

-Offense won the day, but I wouldn’t say the defense played poorly



-There wasn’t as much of a pass rush on the quarterbacks, but that’s also hard to gauge since they’re not in full pads yet



-It looked like Tim Beck/Jerry Kill had their way with the defense at times. Some of the stuff they ran had the defense lost on certain plays



-Safeties are vocal. CJ Taylor, Marlen Sewell, and Steven Sannieniola are the ones that stand out



-There are a few defensive lineman that talk a lot in between plays: Darren Agu, Zaylin Wood, and Khordae Sydnor - feels as if they’re playing with more of an edge than I’ve seen.



-After practice, Tyson Russell mentioned that Clark Lea puts “emphasis on a lot of details” and that “he’ll clean up a lot of mistakes we’ve had in the past.”



Standouts:

- S Marlen Sewell

-S De’Rickey Wright

- LB Bryan Longwell

-LB Langston Patterson



Special Teams:

-Brock Taylor hit what looked to be a 50-yard field goal.



