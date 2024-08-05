Unit as a whole looked solid today, the pass rush was active

Randon Fontenette was all over the field today and getting after the quarterback consistently – he showed his versatility by getting after the passer and affecting the receivers whether that’s during the route or the catch

Langston Patterson made a really impressive one-handed interception

Maurice Hampton made a nice play in the endzone and looked solid in the run game

Jailen Ruth specifically stood out as well, specifically showing some edge at the end of a couple plays

Bryce Cowan also had a solid day, made an impressive interception

The defensive line was active, but not dominant – neither line had a decided advantage

Khordae Sydnor and Zaylin Wood stood out specifically in the 1-on-1 drills – think both wil play a big factor this season

Randon Fontenette

Langston Patterson

Bryce Cowan

Boubacar Diakite

Maurice Hampton

They went a bit lighter today in anticipation of full pads tomorrow so hard to get a whole lot out of today.Defense probably won the day.-I liked what I saw out of the quarterbacks. Thought all of them made some throws. A few interceptions thrown, neither by the New Mexico State transfers. Pavia made some nice ones including a sizeable one to Joseph McVay that I was encouraged by. Probably a better day for Pavia.-Johnson made some really good ones, but probably didn't leave with a whole lot to show from it. I think Johnson's got a chance to win the thing, he's so gifted. Can he be consistent, though? He's been better in the fall than the spring. The thing I do note is that Pavia is the first one they bring up when we ask about QB and he acts like the leader of the group. He's demanding and vocal. Berlowitz can make all the throws, same with St. Hilare, they're just not quite ready from the looks of it.-Thought there were a lot of really good throws today that weren't caught. Receivers weren't great. Sherrill made a few good ones but Fouonji didn't have an awesome day. Johnson had a TD throw dropped in the end zone. Not awesome play out of that room today.-Sedrick Alexander was back live today. Hard to tell the impact the RB's are making without them in full pads. That starts tomorrow.-Brycen Coleman is becoming a fall camp legend. Every ball that's in the air it seems like he's found a way to come down with. Tight End is a hard position to learn as a freshman and they're deep there so I don't know where he gets on the field. Maybe in some receiver-heavy sets he plays on the perimeter. I like him more on the perimeter than in-line, think they do too.-Micah Bell was better than he has been today but hasn't done a whole lot throughout camp. May be a guy that comes in just to touch the ball but isn't consistently out there. Tristen Brown I like more, he made a great catch today.-Lot of scouts watching the offensive line at one point. They've got some guys there I like. Too early for me to project a depth chart I think, especially with Grayson Morgan off to the side today. If I were to wager on Cade McConnell's position I'd say center. I do wonder how Morgan factors in. I've got an idea of what I think the line will be but I'm waiting a few days to confirm it. Thought defensive line was better than offensive line.-Witt Edwards, Boski Barrett, Grayson Morgan and Dariyan Wiley were off to the side working. No outward signs on any of them but none were live except for Wiley, but he left early.WR Brycen ColemanQB Diego PaviaWR Joseph McVay