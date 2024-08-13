As a whole, the offense looked better than yesterday, but the defense still won the day, from my view.

Once again, Pavia looked better overall than Nate Johnson in live periods and had a clear command of the offense, just like yesterday. It's pretty clear he's the most accurate QB on the team and throws the most catchable ball. He did throw an early interception, but the receiver fell so it was uncontested.

One of the highlights was another Pavia touchdown to Cole Spence in the red zone. Spence has emerged as a consistent performer and could even have the biggest role out of all the tight ends.

even have the biggest role out of all the tight ends. Pavia also hit Junior Sherrill for a long touchdown. That connection seems to be getting stronger and stronger. I'm pretty close to calling Sherrill the best receiver on the team. He's starting to stand out more and more.

Nate Johnson looked inaccurate and out of sync with the receivers today.

Brock Taylor drilled a 48-yard FG. I think he has the chance the be one of the better kickers Vandy's had in a while.

Eli Stowers and Tristen Brown performed well in 1-on-1s.

Tyson Russell made a nice play on Skinner in 1-on-1s.

Khordae Sydnor was active today.

Martel Hight made a nice deflection, he's made a couple of noticeable plays in the last couple of practices.

Bryan Longwell had an interception that was tipped in the air.

The same guys that were off to the side yesterday were also off to the side today.

No Joey or Chris today so here's my best shot at a report:Let me know if you guys have any questions.