FB Recruiting ***GUYLIJAH THEODULE THE LATEST COMMIT***

Here is what Theodule told us about his official visit with Vanderbilt this past weekend, which obviously led to today's commitment.

- On what stood out during his Vandy official:

"The brotherhood the team has."

- On his conversations with Coach Dan Jackson:

"It was good. I love him as person and coach."

- On his conversations with Coach Lea:

"I love how he keeps it real and blunt. He doesn't sugar coat nothing and he cares about the program."

- On how much he's liking Vanderbilt after his visit:

"I love it. They are my No. 1 school."

Theodule picked up an offer East Carolina, who was pushing for an official visit. However, he took the spot playing for an SEC program and had established a very strong rapport with Vanderbilt defensive backs coach Dan Jackson

 
