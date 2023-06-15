Sean_Williams
Here is what Theodule told us about his official visit with Vanderbilt this past weekend, which obviously led to today's commitment.
- On what stood out during his Vandy official:
"The brotherhood the team has."
- On his conversations with Coach Dan Jackson:
"It was good. I love him as person and coach."
- On his conversations with Coach Lea:
"I love how he keeps it real and blunt. He doesn't sugar coat nothing and he cares about the program."
- On how much he's liking Vanderbilt after his visit:
"I love it. They are my No. 1 school."
Theodule picked up an offer East Carolina, who was pushing for an official visit. However, he took the spot playing for an SEC program and had established a very strong rapport with Vanderbilt defensive backs coach Dan Jackson