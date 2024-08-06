Offense:

-Not an awesome day for the quarterbacks or the offense as a whole. I think Pavia will be a gamer but I'm worried about his deep ball, he was intercepted by underthrowing one. He made some really nice throws in the short to intermediate game. Johnson had a couple nice ones but missed some throws and was intercepted. First chance I got to see Johnson use his legs. Dickey hasn't seemed to take care of the ball as well as I'd thought. He's a fine game manager if he can make good decisions. Berlowitz made some throws but had an egregious pick.



-Newberry looks better live than he had without pads. Cardenas could be a factor but he hasn't jumped off the page yet. May still slot Gillespie ahead of him. I will believe that they can effectrively run the ball with their backs when I see it.



-Quincy Skinner had what I thought was his best day. He made a few catches for touchdowns and had his best day today. Other than him not many of the receivers did much of anything. The transfers have been really quiet. Fouonji looks the part but hasn't produced much since the first few days. Made a high pointed catch today but that was it. Micah Bell may only be used when he can get a touch, that's based on how I feel he's adapted to the position as a whole more than anything. Jeremiah Dillon hasn't done a whole lot.



-Tristen Brown may be their hardest guy to defend one-on-one. Brycen Coleman was quiet. Joseph McVay had what might've been his best day. He's got more YAC ability than I thought. McVay seems to make a big play or two each day but isn't consistently targeted.



-Junior Sherrill made a few nice plays, he's gonna be their best or second best receiver. Seems to have a connection with Pavia. The third receiver will likely be Fouonji or Richie Hoskins if I had to guess. Probably Fouonji.



-Cole Spence quietly made a bunch of plays today. Probably the best day of camp or one of them for Eli Stowers, although he wasn't all over the place. Tyler Fortenberry finally showed something, think Kameran Johnson is ahead of him still. I like Emmanuel Adebi as a blocker but don't think he'll be targeted much.



-Dariyan Wiley, Boski Barrett, Witt Edwards, Grayson Morgan and Gabe Fisher were doing work on the side.



Offensive standouts:

-WR Quincy Skinner

-TE Cole Spence

-WR Junior Sherrill

-WR Joseph McVay



Defense



-Thought the defense won the day.



-The line was impressive early and looked good in the run game. That opened things up for the secondary and linebackers a bit.



-Randon Fontenette has been better than I originally thought he'd be. Kind of all over the place. Bryan Longwell meets the same criteria. He's ahead of Prince Kollie in my book, Kollie has been quiet-ish. Yilanan Ouattara made an impact, so did Bradley Mann and Khordae Sydnor.



-Think De'Rickey Wright will continue to play safety and maybe will be used elsewhere on third down.



-Marlen Sewell made an interception today, as did Bryce Cowan, Langston Patterson and Taco Wright. Prince Kollie forced a fumble on I think Moni Jones.



-Taco Wright also had a PBU and another interception. He was the MVP of the day.



-CJ Taylor, Dontae Carter and Christian James were off to the side working.



Defensive Standouts:

CB Taco Wright

STAR Randon Fontenette

LB Bryan Longwell

LB Bryce Cowan