ADVERTISEMENT

Football 7/31 Fall Practice Report

Billy Derrick

Billy Derrick

Lieutenant, junior grade
Gold Member
May 28, 2018
950
3,785
93
Nashville, TN
- Stiner showed much more energy than Hourigan in the stretching period to begin practice

- Jerry Kill's voice was heard, mostly from the offensive line and from players who weren't hustling. You can hear his voice after just about every offensive play. He's extremely involved on the offensive side and has seemed to instill more competitiveness in that unit as a whole

- Overall, the quarterbacks weren't overly impressive, but improved as practice progressed. They were noticeably more vocal getting to the line and worked with much more pace and urgency than last season

- The chemistry between QB-WR felt a little off, but it is the first day of fall camp

- There wasn't a receiver that necessarily stood out, but Founji and Wiley certainly looked the part

- Jesse Mirco looked great punting, but I didn't see any place kicking

- Clark declined to comment on the status of CB Marlon Jones and RB Makhilyn Young

- DE Darren Agu looks noticeably bigger, and so does Yilanan Outarra

- Dontae Carter was flying around and always around the ball. After practice, Marlen Sewell called him "a playmaker."

- There was more trash talk back and forth than I expected, and a couple of instances of pushing and shoving after plays

- The offensive line looked objectively better than the spring

- New additions like Steven Hubbard and Chase Mitchell have already made a difference

- Quincy Skinner called Diego Pavia "a baller, a dawg."

Standouts from today:
- TE Eli Stowers (big, physical target - he's the real deal)
- CB Tyson Russell
- CB Taco Wright
- S CJ Taylor

Feel free to ask any questions and I'll do my best to answer them.
 
  • Like
Reactions: tampadore, wildcard3rd, Jokay848 and 18 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Billy Derrick

Spring scrimmage report (5/6)

Replies
41
Views
2K
Commodore War Room
srcaine
srcaine
Billy Derrick

Spring practice report - 4/4

Replies
3
Views
679
Commodore War Room
CPerk25
C
Billy Derrick

Spring practice report 4/16

Replies
21
Views
1K
Commodore War Room
GordonGartrell
GordonGartrell
Billy Derrick

Spring Practice report from today

Replies
17
Views
1K
Commodore War Room
jerrylawless3
jerrylawless3
Billy Derrick

Football Spring practice report (3/19)

Replies
29
Views
2K
Commodore War Room
DansWillMakeYouDance
DansWillMakeYouDance
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back