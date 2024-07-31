- Stiner showed much more energy than Hourigan in the stretching period to begin practice



- Jerry Kill's voice was heard, mostly from the offensive line and from players who weren't hustling. You can hear his voice after just about every offensive play. He's extremely involved on the offensive side and has seemed to instill more competitiveness in that unit as a whole



- Overall, the quarterbacks weren't overly impressive, but improved as practice progressed. They were noticeably more vocal getting to the line and worked with much more pace and urgency than last season



- The chemistry between QB-WR felt a little off, but it is the first day of fall camp



- There wasn't a receiver that necessarily stood out, but Founji and Wiley certainly looked the part



- Jesse Mirco looked great punting, but I didn't see any place kicking



- Clark declined to comment on the status of CB Marlon Jones and RB Makhilyn Young



- DE Darren Agu looks noticeably bigger, and so does Yilanan Outarra



- Dontae Carter was flying around and always around the ball. After practice, Marlen Sewell called him "a playmaker."



- There was more trash talk back and forth than I expected, and a couple of instances of pushing and shoving after plays



- The offensive line looked objectively better than the spring



- New additions like Steven Hubbard and Chase Mitchell have already made a difference



- Quincy Skinner called Diego Pavia "a baller, a dawg."



Standouts from today:

- TE Eli Stowers (big, physical target - he's the real deal)

- CB Tyson Russell

- CB Taco Wright

- S CJ Taylor



Feel free to ask any questions and I'll do my best to answer them.